Kanye West Rocks New adidas Yeezys In Heathrow Airport [Photos]

Yep, we’re living in times where Kanye West just arriving at an airport is news. So goes the Life of Pablo, which just went no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

But, there’s no denying the hypebeasts are curious to see Yeezy rocking an “I Feel Like Pablo” hoodie, those updated and as yet unreleased adidas Yeezy Boosts and come “cool” pants. Word to Wiz Khalifa.

Pics below and on the flip. See what else is good with Yeezy right here.

—

Photos: WENN.com

1 2 3 4Next page »