Common To Star In Upcoming Series On AMC

Chicago bred emcee turned actor Common is seemingly a hot commodity in Hollywood.

According to published reports, Common has landed a role on an up and coming show entitled Hell on Wheels that is scheduled to air on AMC.

Hell on Wheels is described as a western centered around the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad in the 1860’s.
Common will be playing the role of  “Elam,” a biracial freed slave seeking his fortunes along the railroad line.

With Common’s acting resume growing in diversity, AMC states that it was only right to choose the emcee to play the role.


“Common brings a layered intensity to a very complex role,” Joel Stillerman, AMC’s SVP programming said. This part required someone who can transcend the stereotypes of the period and bring the character to life in a truly unique way, and he brings that.”

Production for Hell on Wheels is scheduled to begin this August.

