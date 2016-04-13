Future Responds To Ciara Lawsuit By Saying She’s Washed

The Future vs. Ciara drama isn’t letting up anytime soon, so grab your popcorn. The Atlanta rapper has responded to his baby mama’s $15M defamation lawsuit by basically saying he couldn’t have ruined her reputation because she was already washed.

Reports TMZ via The Jasmine Brand:

In his counter lawsuit … Future flat out says his ex-fiancee’s career has been expired for a few years. He does call her fan base “reasonably large” — but also refers to her last album as a “flop” … and says she hasn’t won many awards since 2013. You’ll remember, Ciara sued Future over a series of rants — on Twitter and in his music — where he bitched about her and their child custody battle. She also claimed he was just trying to hype up his music career.

Reportedly, Future wants Ciara to stop bad mouthing him and for her to pay all his legals fees for dealing with her lawsuit.

As for Ciara, she’s engaged to the NFL’s Russell Wilson. Nevertheless, she recently let the pettiness flow when she refused to say Future’s name when announcing the Top Rap Artist finalists for the 2016 Billboard Awards.

