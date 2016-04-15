Ice Cube Says He Didn’t Want To Make Barbershop 3 Movie

As Barbershop 3: The Next Cut arrives in theaters nationwide today, the movie franchise’s creator Ice Cube admits that he really didn’t feel like making another one.

If you found yourself questioning if you really wanted to go see a third Barbershop movie this weekend, you’re not alone. In an interview with Rolling Out, the rapper-turned-movie maker says that when Hollywood insisted that he make yet another version of the ensemble cast film he didn’t really want to do it at first.

Per RO:

“They wanted another Barbershop movie and I didn’t want to do another one. I was like, ‘Why should we do a movie?’ All we are going to do is talk about celebrities and that’s it. Which is cool, but it’s not a reason to do a movie. [But then] I read an article where a guy used free [hair]cuts [as a means] to stop the violence.”

Barbershop 3 remains set in Chicago, but this time the spot that the movie revolves around is no longer just a barbershop, it is now a unisex salon. The movie also deals with Chicago’s “Chiraq” reputation as gangs and violence have infiltrated the working class neighborhood the characters call home.

From RO:

“We did the movie about something real. Calvin has a 14-year-old son who rocks dreads and could care less about a barbershop. He wants to be like Chief Keef or somebody; he wants to be a Vice Lord. He gets into it with the GDs. Real Chicago. We didn’t want to do any fake names. We had to talk about what people were really going through. Vice Lords, Gangster Disciples, the real sh*t.”

Barbershop 3‘s cast features three native Chicagoans; rapper Common, comedian Deon Cole and actor Lamorne Morris. The film also stars Nicki Minaj, Eve, Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson.

Photo: WEEN.com