The Game ft. Lorine Chia “Rest In Purple,” Migos “Say Sum,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.22.16

The Game was quick to hit the booth after hearing of music icon Prince’s untimely passing yesterday (April 21). The product of the studio session is a song aptly titled “Rest In Purple,” featuring songstress Lorine Chia.

“@Prince was such a huge inspiration to my life from a child watching #PurpleRain til the time I met him at Universal Music in 2006,” the Compton rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “I was a fan then & I am a fan now ! His death was untimely & tragic… I’m sure the world is saddened as I was when I woke up to the news today.”

While The Game mourned Prince in song, many of his peers expressed their deepest condolences to The Purple One and his family via social media.

Stream “Rest In Purple” in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

https://soundcloud.com/migosatl/migos-say-sum-produced-c-note

Migos – “Say Sum”

Bankroll Mafia ft. Young Thug, T.I.P, Duke, Shad Da God & Lil Yachty – “Hyenas”

B.o.B – EARTH Mixtape

Twista – “I Can Make You Say”

O.T. Genasis – “Push It”

Young Scooter ft. Kodak Black – “Made It Out The Hood”

Mila J – “TBH”

Mistah F.A.B. ft. Jadakiss – “What Yo Hood Like”

https://soundcloud.com/chegrand/mental-feat-von-pea

Che Grand ft. Von Pea – “Mental”

Manolo Rose – “God Level”

https://soundcloud.com/ycthecynic/sets/the-farewell-tape

YC The Cynic – The Farewell Tape