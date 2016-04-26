8 Things We Learned About Diddy From The Washington Post

With every passing day, Kanye West continues to build his brand and reputation as thee fashionista that the Hip-Pop culture just can’t get enough of. But before Yeezy embarked on his much loved and hated fashion venture, Sean “Diddy” Combs was paving the way for Hip-Hop artists to create, own and sell high-end clothing of their own since ’98.

While there were a few rappers with their own clothing lines at the time (Wu Wear and Fat Joe 560, to name a few), Puff Daddy was looking to infiltrate the designer stores of the world rather than just hoodie spots around the way. And did he ever.

In a recent article in The Washington Post, the Hip-Hop mogul spoke about how far he’s come over the past two decades in a fashion industry that’s composed of people who live to critique, downplay, and discredit anynew comers who have little to no history in the style game.

Check out some of the jewels dropped in the following pages.

