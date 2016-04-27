CLOSE
Home

Johnny Manziel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Leave a comment

Johnny Manziel is having a horrible off-season. The NFL quarterback has been indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend back in January. 

Reports TMZ:

According to court docs, the grand jury believes there’s enough evidence to prove Manziel struck his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, with his hand … and then “forced [her] into a vehicle and against a vehicle dashboard.”

As we previously reported, Crowley claimed the QB hit her several times during an argument in their car while leaving a Dallas bar. Crowley claimed Manziel ruptured her eardrum.

Officials kicked the case over to a grand jury to determine if charges should be brought against Manziel — and moments ago, they officially handed down the charge.

Manziel was recently cut from the Cleveland Browns and dropped by Nike, as well as his agent.

Allegedly putting hands on his girlfriend means there will also surely be a suspension if and when he latches on to another NFL squad.

Manziel is looking at one year in prison, but expect this case to be settled out of court.

Photo: Instagram

Johnny Manziel

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial
Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida
06.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close