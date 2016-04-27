Johnny Manziel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Johnny Manziel is having a horrible off-season. The NFL quarterback has been indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend back in January.

Reports TMZ:

According to court docs, the grand jury believes there’s enough evidence to prove Manziel struck his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, with his hand … and then “forced [her] into a vehicle and against a vehicle dashboard.” As we previously reported, Crowley claimed the QB hit her several times during an argument in their car while leaving a Dallas bar. Crowley claimed Manziel ruptured her eardrum. Officials kicked the case over to a grand jury to determine if charges should be brought against Manziel — and moments ago, they officially handed down the charge.

Manziel was recently cut from the Cleveland Browns and dropped by Nike, as well as his agent.

Allegedly putting hands on his girlfriend means there will also surely be a suspension if and when he latches on to another NFL squad.

Manziel is looking at one year in prison, but expect this case to be settled out of court.

