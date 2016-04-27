Beyoncé Partners With American Express & Uber For Formation Tour Fan Experience

Beyoncé is on top of the world right now, given the incredible amount of hype and press surrounding her recent Lemonade project release. The sultry superstar is embarking on the sold-out Formation World Tour and has partnered with American Express and Uber to give fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Announced this morning (Apr. 27) in New York, American Express issued a press release sharing the details of the experience via the Uber transportation app.

How it works is that starting today, Uber rides can requestion what’s being called the “FORMATION” view in the app by applying the promo code “FORMATIONAMEX” in the proper field. If the rider is matched to a “FORMATION” ride, they will win two free tickets and a roundtrip UberX ride to see Beyoncé slay the stage.

More from American Express:

“We are obsessed with delivering unparalleled experiences in unique and memorable ways,” said Deborah Curtis, vice president, Global Experiential Marketing, American Express. “We have longstanding relationships with both Beyoncé and Uber, and are excited to bring them together for The Formation World Tour through this unique integration that represents the intersection of music access and mobile technology.” “Most people know Uber as a convenient and affordable way to get from A to B. But it is these types of surprise-and-delight opportunities –– like the opportunity to see Beyoncé live –– that make the Uber experience truly unique,” Amy Friedlander Hoffman, Head of Business Development and Experiential Marketing, Uber. “We’re beyond thrilled to team up with American Express to offer riders complimentary access to the sold-out Formation World Tour.”

The Formation World Tour kicks off tonight in Miami, Fla. at the Marlins Park stadium, and fans can go into “FORMATION” via the Uber app tonight. There are only a limited number of tickets allotted for the fan experience so quick action is encouraged.

Photo: press handout