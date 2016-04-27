Danger Mouse Shares “Crazy (Remix),” Lil Uzi Vert “That’s My Rule,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.27.16

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Gnarls Barkley’s debut album St. Elsewhere, the group’s production leg Danger Mouse shares a remix of their breakout hit “Crazy.”
The master beatsmith shared the track on his Facebook page with a message that gives context as to why it’s just seeing the light of day: “Just got this remix of Crazy I did rejected. Label didn’t think it would get any new fans I guess. 4/09/2006.”
Long gone are the hypnotic melody and fluttering bass line that accompanied Cee-Lo Green’s vocals on the original. Instead, Danger Mouse uses a combination of claps, guitar and an eerie vocal that could sonically double as the a score of a Wes Anderson flick.
Stream the rejected “Crazy (Remix)” below.
