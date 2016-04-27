CLOSE
Danger Mouse Shares “Crazy (Remix),” Lil Uzi Vert “That’s My Rule,” & More | Wired Tracks 4.27.16

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Gnarls Barkley’s debut album St. Elsewhere, the group’s production leg Danger Mouse shares a remix of their breakout hit “Crazy.”

The master beatsmith shared the track on his Facebook page with a message that gives context as to why it’s just seeing the light of day: “Just got this remix of Crazy I did rejected. Label didn’t think it would get any new fans I guess. 4/09/2006.”

Long gone are the hypnotic melody and fluttering bass line that accompanied Cee-Lo Green’s vocals on the original. Instead, Danger Mouse uses a combination of claps, guitar and an eerie vocal that could sonically double as the a score of a Wes Anderson flick.

Stream the rejected “Crazy (Remix)” below.

Lil Uzi Vert – “That’s My Rule”

https://soundcloud.com/babygrande/havoc-x-the-alchemist-buck-50s-bullet-wounds-feat-method-man

Havoc & The Alchemist ft. Method Man – “Buck 50’s & Bullet Wounds”

Chief Keef ft. Cee-Lo Green & Tone Trump – “Violence (Army)”

B.o.B ft. Marko Penn – “Roll Up”

Madeintyo – You Are Forgiven [Disc 2]

Consequence ft. Peter Baldwin – “She’s My Apollonia”

P. Reign – “1000”

Ron Gilmore – The Maturation of Little Ron

T-Wayne ft. Fetty Wap & Monty – “Tell Me What You Want”

Maino – “New Level (Remix)”

Robb Banks – “Savage Life Superstar”

