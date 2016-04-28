2M Tweets Featured Lemon Emojis In April Because Beyoncé

The influence of the BeyHive is undeniable—just look at the mentions of Iggy Azalea or Rachel Roy—and there are also statistics to back it up. In April, 2M tweets featured a lemon emoji, the lion’s share thanks to Beyoncé’s new Lemonade album.

According to Twitter, 62% of the lemon emojis were Tweeted since Saturday, April 23, when Bey premiered her Lemonade film on HBO and dropped it corresponding album on TIDAL.

Also, 1.8M tweets featured bee emojis, which have become the calling cared of the BeyHive. Before you call shenanigans, a tweet that use multiple emojis counts as only one (1) use.

Keep these numbers, and the state of your mentions, in mind next time you recklessly come for Queen Bey. Just saying.

Beyoncé kicked off her Formation Tour last night in Miami (April 27). So those lemon and bee emojis aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

—

Photo: screen cap