Drake On Nicki Minaj And Young Money: “We Haven’t Spoken”

In his OVO Sound interview with Beats 1 personality Zane Lowe, Drake shared his current relationship status with Nicki Minaj and his estranged Young Money family.

In the talk that took place during the global listening party for his new album Views, Drizzy was open about his latest communication with Minaj and it sounds to be non-existent.

Fader delivered text of the interview that took place on Beats 1 Radio Thursday night (April 28).

When asked if he’s spoke to Nicki, a woman he was rumored to be married to at one point, Drake replied:

I don’t really talk to Nicki. [She’s] another person I have a lot of love for, a lot of respect to her and the past and what we built. I understand what love is and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to—with class. I would do the same you know. There were times I was sitting there, waiting to see, you know, how deep is your love? I have respect for Nicki but unfortunately we haven’t spoken.

Lowe then asked Drake for his thoughts on the internal turmoil that Young Money/Cash Money, namely Lil Wayne and Birdman, has been going through. To that, Drake offered:

I’m just a person who is grateful for all the names you mentioned. It’s tough to watch. I have a mutual respect for both guys and pray every day that it gets worked out, that we’ll find an amicable place.

In other parts of the interview, Drake also revealed that he and Kanye West were “supposed” to do a mixtape together and offered an explanation as to why Jay Z’s verse on “Pop Style” was so short.

The OVO Sound interview was a rare glimpse into Drake’s personal feelings outside him actually rapping his personal feelings. Ever since his disgust with his planned-but-canned cover story with Rolling Stone in 2014, Drake swore off interviews with the media. He did not lift his ban until over a year later when he appeared on the cover of Fader.

Photo: Screenshot