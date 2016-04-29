Just Blaze Says That He Has Two Albums Worth Of Unreleased Jay Z Music

Just Blaze is known for packing heat in his vaults when it comes to Polo, sneakers and apparently unreleased Jay Z music.

In an interview with Spin Magazine, the producer talked about his triumphant return to producing with Beyoncé‘s “Freedom” track. But he also mentioned working with her husband Jay Z. Just, who built his name by delivering classic for Jay Z and other Roc-A-Fella artists in the early-2000s, revealed that he has enough unreleased Jay Z material to make two more albums with.

Per Spin:

A lot of people, when they work with Beyoncé or artists of that stature in general, there’s usually a number of [Non-Disclosure Agreements] involved and you go through a process. With me, there wasn’t much of any of that because I’ve known her for years and I’ve worked with Jay for almost 14, 15 years. Obviously, it’s never going to be an issue of security with me. I mean, I have at least two albums’ worth of Jay Z material sitting in my vault. So it’s not that they ever have to worry about me leaking records or releasing information. I give people sneak peeks when it’s appropriate or when the artists want to do it. In general, I don’t share too much, because you can get excited about something, share some information that your artist might not want you to share just yet, or you end up sharing something that ends up not happening. How many times have you seen pictures of artists in the studios working or collaborating with other artists or producers, and two years later, there’s still no song?

Just Blaze’s music archives have become a thing of legend over the years. For years he was sweated about Saigon’s The Greatest Story Never Told until it finally dropped. To this day he is asked about Jay Electronica’s now mythical debut album.

Back in March he snuck in some unreleased music from both Jays in a mix he did for for the MikiDz show. Peep that video on the next page.

Photo: Screenshot

