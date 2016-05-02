Sean “Diddy” Combs To Retire, From Music

Sean “Diddy”Combs is hanging up the mic. After he drops last album, No Way Out 2 (credited to Puff Daddy and the Family), the Hip-Hop mogul plans to leave the music behind to focus on films.

Reports People:

Covering the June issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine, Diddy spoke on his plans for retiring from music – and they include a world tour. “I’m going to put out my last album and devote 100 percent of my time to doing films … I want to stop at a great place,” the 46-year-old. “And a final album is a great place to stop. I want to take a victory lap, to do a world tour and really enjoy it once last time.”

Diddy not participating in the music game at all? We’ll believe it when we actually see it.

Speaking, the Bad Boy Reunion tour goes down May 20 and May 21 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, in honor of the late Notorious B.I.G.’s birthday.

—

Photo: Instagram