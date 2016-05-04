Joe Budden Shares Some Strong Views On Drake’s Album, Says It Sounds “F*cking Uninspired” [VIDEO]

Joe Budden isn’t feeling the new Drake Views album and he’s telling the world about it.

Drake is credited for running the “emo rapper” lane in rap but Joe Budden created that sub-genre years ago with his Mood Music mixtape series. Since he knows a thing or two about introspective rap, he shared his views on Views.

In a diatribe on the upcoming episode of his I’ll Name This Podcast Later show, Joe Budden went in on why he feels that Drake’s latest missed the mark.

“I miss the Drake that starts waves, not hops on other waves,” yelled Joe when speaking on what he called Drake’s “uninspired” performance on the album. He also thinks that Drake’s producer 40 is progressing, while Drake himself is not.

Photo: Instagram

