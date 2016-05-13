Watch Drake Dunk On Jimmy Fallon In “Faceketball” Challenge [VIDEO]

Drake is making the rounds on NBC. Before hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14, he’s stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Even though his new album Views went platinum in just one week, Drake is still promoting the album after it landed a #1 debut on the Billboard charts.

While visiting The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon challenged the Toronto Raptors global ambassador to a game of “Faceketball.” Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Before the game, the duo also had fun with the “mini-Drake” phenomenon and placed two printouts of the memed-to-death figure on their shoulders. They also enjoyed some sips of Drake new whiskey brand, Virginia Black.

“Faceketball” was the only activity that Drake took part in though. He did not perform as the musical guest. We’re guessing it’s because he is saving his “Energy” for his SNL performance. Or maybe he did not want to get outdone by the house MC Black Thought.

Peep the video below.

Photo: Screenshot