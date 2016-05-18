DJ Khaled Announces Partnership With Dussé Cognac

DJ Khaled is officially the Dussé. The Miami producer and major key hurler took to social media to announce his partnership with cognac brand, and of course promote his new album, too.

Part of Khaled’s accompanying message reads:

“In staying true to my life and cloth I proudly announce my partnership with Dussé, the best cognac in the world. I’d like to thank my manager and partner and my brother Jay Z for the opportunity to carry the Dussé logo to new heights. I am the Dussé Don! Respect the Code!!! Respect the logos. Dussé!!!!

Yes, Jay Z—his manager—is in the video.

Recently, Khaled and Future took to Twitter to hype a new Jay Z song on the former’s forthcoming Major Key album.

