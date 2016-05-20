Casey Veggies Customized Greatly Vol. 4: The Return of The Boy, Havoc & The Alchemist The Silent Partner, & More | Wired Tracks 5.20.16

A list of artists debuted full-length projects today, ranging from albums to mixtapes. That includes a free release from Inglewood’s own Casey Veggies (Customized Greatly Vol. 4: The Return of The Boy) and a collaborative joint from fellow producer-rappers Havoc and The Alchemist (The Silent Partner).

Veggies picks up where he left off with his fan-favorite mixtape series, delivering 13 new tracks to feast your ears on. Guests include Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, and Dom Kennedy, while the Inglewood rapper receives production from Hit-Boy, Jake One, and Childish Major.

Meanwhile, Havoc and Alan The Chemist find their groove throughout an 11-song bundle of gritty bars and beats. The West Coast master of boards, a capable MC in his own right, allows the Mobb Deep legend to handle the verbal heavy lifting here. Partner in rhyme Prodigy, Method Man, and Cormega appear as well.

Stream the aforementioned projects, along with Yuna’s latest, a new heater by James Fauntleroy and more in Wired Tracks below.

