Kanye West’s “Power” Video To Feature Nudity, Women With Devil Horns

The concept of the video for Kanye West’s single, “Power”, has been revealed.

As previously reported Ye is remaining scant on details for his upcoming album but says that it will no longer be called Good A** Job.

With the official title still pending, Kanye’s been hard at work prepping his new video that features a dark concept that’s sure to fuel more rumors of his affiliation with the Illuminati.

According to video director Marco Brambilla, the video will feature Ye donning his Horus chain surrounded by fully or partially nude women wearing devil horns and hanging from the ceiling as he prepares to be executed.

Furthermore the video features the Sword of Damocles which is a reference to a Greek tale and represents “peril faced by those in positions of power.”

Brambilla tells the New York Times,