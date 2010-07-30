Kanye West’s “Power” Video To Feature Nudity, Women With Devil Horns

The concept of the video for Kanye West’s single, “Power”, has been revealed.
As previously reported Ye is remaining scant on details for his upcoming album but says that it will no longer be called Good A** Job.
With the official title still pending, Kanye’s been hard at work prepping his new video that features a dark concept that’s sure to fuel more rumors of his affiliation with the Illuminati.
According to video director Marco Brambilla, the video will feature Ye donning his Horus chain surrounded by fully or partially nude women wearing devil horns and hanging from the ceiling as he prepares to be executed.
Furthermore the video features the Sword of Damocles which is a reference to a Greek tale and represents “peril faced by those in positions of power.”
Brambilla tells the New York Times,
“Mr. West is seen standing imposingly with a heavy chain around his neck. As Mr. West raps the camera slowly zooms out in one continuous, unedited take to reveal him in a classical structure, surrounded by female attendants who are partly or entirely nude; some kneel before him on all fours, others wear devil horns and still others are suspended upside down from the ceiling. The Sword of Damocles hangs precariously over Mr. West’s head, and behind him an unseen executioner is preparing to strike him with a blade. (ArtsBeat was allowed to watch a portion of this video but was not permitted to post it.)”