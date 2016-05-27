Watch Chance The Rapper’s Cameo Heavy “No Problem” Video Featuring Lil Wayne And 2 Chainz [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper ends a pretty crazy week in Hip-Hop with a happy, energetic video for his single “No Problem.”

After a week of rappers getting shot, bodyguards dying and producers going bankrupt, something like this is needed.

Chicago’s golden son dropped another video from his Coloring Book mixtape and it captures the energy of the project perfectly. As one of the standout tracks from Coloring Book, “No Problem” features 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne rapping in their respective environments. Weezy at a skatepark, Chainz in his car and garage.

As for Chance, well he’s rapping wherever he feels comfortable at, which is just about everywhere. He’s spotted alongside Lil Boosie, Young Thug and DJ Khaled throughout the clip. Fellow Chicagoan King Louie also makes an appearance.

Evidently Chance is finding new ways to work around the labels that he claims have been trying to stop him. He recently revealed that record labels stopped Big Sean from appearing on Coloring Book and they he often runs into obstacles when trying to get features since he releases music for free.

Coloring Book was released as an Apple Music exclusive but will become available on all streaming platforms today [May 27].

