Nia Guzman On Chris Brown’s Parenting: “Nothing Positive”

Whenever news breaks involving drama between Chris Brown and his baby mama, Nia Guzman, we mainly get Breezy’s side of the story. This week alone the R&B singer and aspiring model have butted heads over social media about the attire that Royalty wears on IG and a few days later Guzman’s request to limit Brown’s joint custody of their daughter was denied by a court judge.

Now, Nia Guzman chatted with Latina to finally tell her side of the saga that’s seems bound to become a storyline on Empire.

Guzman explained why she waited almost a year to reveal that Chris Brown had a daughter.

“I know that he’s young, he’s wild, and he has the bad boy persona, and I just knew that it just wasn’t going to be the best situation. And if I could have still kept it quiet until now, I would have,” she told Latina.

She also got to dragging Chris’ co-parenting skills.

“I can’t say anything positive about it… at all. Nothing positive,” she said.

Guzman isn’t holding back any of the scolding tea that’s sure to get Brown as hot as that new “All The Way Up” remix featuring Jay-Z.

Hit the flip to see some of the IG posts that’s fanned the flames and read the interview to see what all the fuss is about.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4Next page »