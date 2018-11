Pusha T drops his new single “Drug Dealers Anonymous” featuring Jay Z. Listen here.

Jay Z is off to a busy summer already. After hopping on Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up” remix he’s back with another feature. With word that he is also going to be on an yet-to-be-released Future song, it looks like Hov is out to own summer.

The song will be a TIDAL exclusive for a week.

—

