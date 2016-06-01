Joey Bada$$ Show At Irving Plaza Cancelled Due To Last Week’s Shooting

The ramifications of last week’s shooting at Irving Plaza at a T.I. concert continue to resonate in the Hip-Hop game. Joey Bada$$ was scheduled to perform at the venue this week, but his show has reportedly been cancelled.

The Brooklyn rapper tweeted, and since deleted, that the show that was to go down Thursday, June 2 at 8pm was cancelled at the behest of NYPD. However, according to Billboard, NYPD denied being the reason for the show’s cancellation.

The cops’ investigation of the shooting is ongoing, with Troy Ave already being accused of attempted murder for his involvement.

Expect a higher police presence at Hip-Hop events and less shows being booked in a city that already has limited spaces that book acts. This will no doubt affect the bank accounts of promoters and ultimately do a disservice to fans eager to see their favorites Hip-Hop acts perform.

The fact that the shooting may have originated due to a beef between a rapper and a podcaster makes this struggle all the more troubling.

At the times of this post, there is no indication on Live Nation’s or Irving Plaza’s websites that Joey’s show, along with Mac Miller’s and Vince Staples’, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, have been cancelled.

https://twitter.com/joeyBADASS/status/738077838973259777

