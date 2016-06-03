Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Rude Awakening, Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & Quavo “Pick Up The Phone,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.3.16

Well, today has been exciting for Hip-Hop fans. As if an epic posse cut from Kanye West and a sure-shot summer anthem from DJ Khaled and Drake weren’t enough, the Internets received Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, and producer TM88′s TGOD Mafia:Rude Awakening project and a bouncy Travi$ Scott track titled “Pick Up The Phone,” featuring Young Thug and Quavo.

The Taylor Gang duo teamed up with one of Atlanta’s top producers in TM88 to deliver 16 hard-hitting songs. Keeping it all in the family Project Pat (Juicy J’s brother) is the only guest. Purchase Ride Awakening on iTunes.

Travi$ teased his latest record during numerous club appearances in the past few month. But its arrival didn’t come without some intervening from the powers that be. “THIS SONG WAS SUPPOSE TO GO TO ITUNES BUT LABELS ARE MAKEING THIS MORE COMPLICATED THAN IT ACTUALLY NEED TO BE THIS WAS GONA BE MY SINGLE BUT NOW IM GIVING A WAY FOR THE KIDS,” he tweeted.

Fortunately, La Flame was able to get Lyor Cohen on the phone to hash things out.

Stream the aforementioned records and then some below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

https://soundcloud.com/hypenowrecords/travis-scott-pick-up-the-phone-feat-young-thug-and-quavo

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & Quavo – “Pick Up The Phone”

Statik Selektah ft. 2 Chainz – “Smoke Break”

Vic Mensa – There’s Alot Going On

Fetty Wap ft. Snoop Dogg – “Westside”

Chrisette Michele ft. Rick Ross – “Equal”

Jim Jones – The Kitchen

https://soundcloud.com/inglewoodsir/sir-cadillac-dreams-featuring-big-krit

SiR ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Cadillac Dreams”

https://soundcloud.com/jonwayne/thats-ok

Jonwayne – “That’s O.K.”

Jace ft. Lil Yachty – “Watch Me”

DJ Skizz ft. Your Old Droog – “Listen To Jazz”

Kemba – “Already”