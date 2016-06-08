CLOSE
Home

Drake Slandered For Photoshopping adidas Logo Off Soccer Jersey [Photos]

Leave a comment

Twitter can be a critical beast. Case in point, Drake shared a pic of himself rocking a soccer jersey, and the Toronto rapper was promptly slandered when people realized he had photoshopped off the adidas logo.

This is Drizzy’s pic.

View this post on Instagram

🙄

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

This is what the jersey of French footballer Paul Labile Pogba’s Juventus kit is supposed to look like. Drake’s is no bootleg—in another photo he shared you can still see a bit of the AWOL adidas patch, as well as a “Climacool” logo (next page).

juve-away-jersey-scudetto-badge

Of course, Drizzy is down with Jordan Brand, so he’d look kind of crazy blatantly rocking something with an adidas logo. Nevertheless, the 6 God is feeling the wrath. Especially if he committed the faux pas of mixing brands (i.e. rocking Air Jordan kicks with an adidas jersey).

Also, the rose-tinged glasses he’s rocking making him look like a Dominican coke dealer, which is another point of slander on these e-streets.

Peep the commentary below and on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/lenit0EVERY/status/740571812552151040

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close