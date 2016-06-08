Drake Slandered For Photoshopping adidas Logo Off Soccer Jersey [Photos]

Twitter can be a critical beast. Case in point, Drake shared a pic of himself rocking a soccer jersey, and the Toronto rapper was promptly slandered when people realized he had photoshopped off the adidas logo.

This is Drizzy’s pic.

This is what the jersey of French footballer Paul Labile Pogba’s Juventus kit is supposed to look like. Drake’s is no bootleg—in another photo he shared you can still see a bit of the AWOL adidas patch, as well as a “Climacool” logo (next page).

Of course, Drizzy is down with Jordan Brand, so he’d look kind of crazy blatantly rocking something with an adidas logo. Nevertheless, the 6 God is feeling the wrath. Especially if he committed the faux pas of mixing brands (i.e. rocking Air Jordan kicks with an adidas jersey).

Also, the rose-tinged glasses he’s rocking making him look like a Dominican coke dealer, which is another point of slander on these e-streets.

Peep the commentary below and on the following pages.

Drake looks like the villain you have to race in Need for Speed. pic.twitter.com/GQ2XNtnDOu — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) June 8, 2016

LMAO YO DRAKE LOOK LIKE A NIGGA FROM SANTIAGO/DYCKMAN NAMED RADAMES https://t.co/t1uWFsOWGr — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) June 8, 2016

https://twitter.com/lenit0EVERY/status/740571812552151040

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »