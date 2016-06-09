Rocko Is Suing Future For Over $10M For Breach Of Contract

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Rocko is suing Future for a cool $10M, claiming the Atlanta rapper cut him out of percentages on earning and album advances he is due.

Many credit Rocko for helping usher Future into the game. But the rapper/producer apparently feels he hasn’t been getting properly compensated for being an early believer.

Reports TMZ:

Rocko, owner of A1 Recordings, just sued Future … citing a 2011 contract he believes Future breached. He says the deal was for Future to make his first 6 albums with A1. Rocko says Epic Records signed on to distribute the albums, but then things got tricky. In the suit, he says Future cut a side deal with Epic, which scored him huge multi-million dollar advances. Rocko says he was left out in the cold because Future stiffed him to the tune of 25% — the commission he’s owed off those fat Epic advances. In addition, he says he’s owed 20% of Future’s earnings from touring, endorsements, etc …

Many will also find it baffling that Rocko, who had long been known to be genuinely about that life, resorted to the court system to get his dough. Among those is Future, who took to Twitter to chastise his one time homie for suing him. The tweets have since been deleted—Future even compared him to a baby momma—but this is the Internet and nothing gets wiped.

“My dog gave a statement,” tweeted Future tonight (June 9). “Real street ni**a went to the court house,how did it feel when u signed the papers???”

Peep the rest of what Future Hendrix had to say, as well as Rocko, on the flip. Someone get these two into a studio so they can have a private conversation.

—

