WATCH: Fuse Drops The Kanye Effect Episode 1: Producing [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s musical genius and current superstar status has been more than a decade in the making. The Chicago rapper/producer/fashion designer/Twitter King has his come up documented by FUSE via a digital miniseries detailing not only his rise from producer to international superstar, but also examines just how Yeezus influenced the evolution of today’s game.

The Kanye Effect is a series compiled of archive footage of Ye’s earliest years and interviews from some of Hip-Hop’s top artists like Big Sean and Pusha T and some of the game’s top journalists and bloggers who explain just what made Kanye stand out of the bunch of producers who were already established before him.

Check out the first episode of the series to get a better understanding as to why Kanye seems to have become the personification of the phrase “a fine line between genius and madness.”

—

Image: screen shot