DJ Drama Says “Streaming Has Made Mixtape DJs Somewhat Irrelevant,” Is He Right?

DJ Drama spoke with fans and media en masse on Monday during his Twitter Q&A and shared some interesting opinions on streaming and DJs.

DJ Drama, who has over one million Twitter followers, fielded questions about everything from his new artist Lil Uzi Vert to if he’s really Black.

He answered each of them honestly and even entertained the obviously silly ones. One question he kept it all the way 100 for was when he was queried on the impact that streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal have had on DJs and if they can benefit from them at all.

HipHopWired.com Senior Editor Maurice Garland posed the question:

Do you see DJs being able to capitalize from these streaming music wars in any way?

DJ Drama replied:

The landscape has changed. It’s a new way for artists to get their music to the people. So the streaming and various platforms have made the mixtape DJ somewhat irrelevant, to be honest. Things are changing. That’s why I went and got me a record label.

