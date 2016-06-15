Kanye West Has Added Another New Track To The Life Of Pablo

Kanye West is still tinkering with his latest album. The newest update is a song called “Saint Pablo.”

Staying true to his promise to create a living, breathing album, Kanye surprised fans by adding a new song to The Life Of Pablo, bringing the deluxe version of the album to 20 tracks.

The unannounced track came with slight anticipation after fans noticed that TIDAL removed the Pablo album from its servers overnight. It later reappeared with “Saint Pablo” tacked on the end. The song was also added on the other streaming services that it is available on.

The track sounds slightly familiar, using the same Yvonne Fair “Let Your Hair Down” sample as Jay Z’s “Where I’m From” and Diddy Dirty Money’s “Angels.”

On it Kanye says that this generation is the “closest thing to Einstein” and that he already knew that he was the most influential man on the planet and that his 2015 TIME Magazine “Most Influential People” cover was just confirmation.

The song comes one day after Kanye announced plans for his 2016 Saint Pablo tour.

Continue reading to see the tour dates.

