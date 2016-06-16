DJ Khaled Writes Thank You Letter To Beyoncé [Photos]

Who knew DJ Khaled was the sentimental type? The Miami DJ and SnapChat sultan penned a thank you letter to Beyoncé.

Khaled Khaled took to Instagram to thank his manager Jay Z’s wife for letting him be the opening act of her Formation Tour.

“Beyoncé I want to say thank you for allowing me to bring my energy and passion on stage every night,” reads part of Khaled’s message.

No worries, he managed to throw in many mentions of all the hard work he put in along with plenty of boasting, too.

Also, pics with Bey, Jay Z and Jeezy on the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

