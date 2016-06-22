Wiz Khalifa “More And More,” Famous Dex ft. Rich The Kid & Wiz Khalifa”2 Times,” & More | Wired Tracks 6.22.16

Sometimes you get trap Wiz Khalifa. In other moments, the Taylor Gang founds approaches his songs a bit more melodically like on “More And More.”

Released moments ago, the tune features Wiz chanting “I wish it was legal to get high,” as he shares his devotion to his favorite pastime: marijuana. Also, weed is legal in a select few places across the world, so there’s that.

Produced by ID Labs, Jay Card, and Dru Tang, stream Wiz Khalifa’s new track “More And More” in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Famous Dex ft. Rich The Kid & Wiz Khalifa – “Two Times”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. Snoop Dogg, The Game & E-40 – “All The Way Up (Westside Remix)”

Ras Beat ft. Roc Marciano – “Wit No Pressure”

Lion Babe – Sun Joint

Nick Grant – “For Love”

Jay IDK – “Mentality” x “Somebody”

Gensu Dean & Denmark Vessey ft. 7evenThirty & Iman Omari – “Black Love”

Ye Ali – “Time”

WDNG CRSHERS – “Dreams Come True”

https://soundcloud.com/cheersclubmusic/vinny-chae-ft-kid-art-flu-game

V.Cha$e ft. Kid Art – “Flu Game”

Chris Cartier – “San Diego”

https://soundcloud.com/young-scrap/sets/trilldaddyy

Young Scrap – Trill And B

Alex Mali – “P H E N O M”