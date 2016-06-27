Suge Knight Is Suing Chris Brown, Says Singer Is “Known Gang Associate”

This story has so many layers of foolishness it’s ridiculous. Suge Knight, who is in the midst of battling a murder charge, has filed a lawsuit against Chris Brown.

The former Death Row Records executive is holding Breezy partially to blame for that time he got a shot at a party hosted by the R&B crooner.

Reports TMZ:

According to the docs, Knight says Brown and 1 OAK Nightclub should have had better security in August 2014 when Suge was shot multiple times inside the club. He was hit in the abdomen, chest, and left forearm. Suge, who’s currently in jail awaiting trial for murder, calls out Brown in the suit … for being a “known gang associate” with a history of hosting events where violent incidents happened. He’s also suing singer Pia Mia, who was co-hosting the party.

Yes, you read that write. Suge Knight, the Blood gang member is calling out Brown for being a “known gang associate.”

Street codes go out the window when you’re facing time or looking a for a payday. Just saying.

