Gucci Mane May Be Getting His Own Reality Television Show

Gucci Mane is about to be in homes across America. The “First Day Out The Feds” rapper is reportedly getting his own reality show on the Oxygen network.

The unconfirmed and yet-to-be-titled show is expected to revolved around Gucci Mane‘s post-prison life as he gets back in the studio and makes moves with his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’Oir. BET is reporting that Gucci Mane is currently in negotiations with the network about how much he will be paid for his talents and how to film around his probation restrictions.

Rumors of the show began to swirl when Judi Jackson from Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club posted a lengthy and since deleted caption congratulating Guwop on his latest venture.

Per BET:

“Never will forget my first Gucci concert. #OnStage. He’s such a great artist! That man is not a clone! So happy he has got his life together and has A BEAUTIFUL woman by his side keeping him together. Excited about his new reality show on @Oxygen! I believe reality tv will not saturate his music. He’s a real rapper! Trapper! The plastic world ain’t gonna shake him! I love his music and real Gucci fans know he ain’t a clone. Stfu! Fake a***s! Turn up! For the better! #Salute I’m a fan! And hi twista! Chitown!”

It is also being reported that Gucci is dropping a men’s clothing line soon. No, it’s not called anything close to Gucci. Instead it’s named Delantic.

Gucci’s highly-anticipated album Everybody Looking is set to drop on July 22, the same day as his Gucci Mane & Friends concert in Atlanta.

Gucci has been a star in the streets and on the internet for almost a decade. Will he be able to win over a television audience?

Photo: Instagram