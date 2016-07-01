Drake Reveals OVO Fest 2016 Lineup

Despite Joe Budden hurling a gang of sharp bars at his neck, Drake is busy promoting his personal version of Summer Jam. Taking to Instagram, the 6 God revealed the line up for his annual OVO Fest.

The 7th Annual OVO Fest goes down Saturday, July 30 at TD Echo Beach on Caribana Day. The headliners are Machel Montano aka”King of Soca” and Beenie Man aka “King of the Dancehall.”

You can also expect a gang of special guests—can Gucci Mane cross the border? Will Joe Budden become a part of that OVO Fest screen?

The festivities will be hosted T Rexxx along with Ebro and Kast One.

Tickets are/will be available at Ticketmaster and right here.

Photo: Instagram