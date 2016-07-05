Big K.R.I.T. Goes Jacking For Beats In “12 For 12” Freestyles | Wired Tracks 7.5.16

Big K.R.I.T. has gone jacking for beats. And not just a one-off freebie release, but a 12 track bundle pegged the “12 for 12” freestyle series.

At noon today (July 5), Krizzle began his lyrical onslaught by delivering a verse on ScHoolboy Q’s latest single “THat Part.” At the top of each hour since, the M-I-double-crooked-letter rep has unleashed a new freestyle over popular songs at the moment by Drake, Pusha T, Bryson Tiller, and more. The show goes on until midnight.

Stay abreast of K.R.I.T.’s “12 for 12” freestyle series below.

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/sets/12for12

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/that-part-freestyle

“That Part (Freestyle)”

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/country-niggas-anonymous-freestyle

“Country Ni**as Anonymous”

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/hype-freestyle

“Hype”

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/lockjaw-freestyle

“Lockjaw”

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/4pm-the-kappa-freestyle

“4AM @ The Kappa”

https://soundcloud.com/bigkrit/rambo-freestyle

“Rambo”

—

Photo:

—

Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – “Situations”

Supa Bwe ft. Chance The Rapper – “Fool Wit It Freestyle”

Denzel Curry – “ULTRA”

DJ Carnage ft. Lil Yachty – “Mase In ’97”

Fetty Wap – “Flossin Freestyle”

Kid Ink ft. Verse Simmonds – “Lamborghini Dreamin'”

24hrs – “BODY”

PnB Rock – “Stretch My Bandz”

Nick Grant ft. Like (of Pac Div) & Tessa Evans – “The Game”

https://soundcloud.com/bmacthequeen/sets/black-heart-ep

BMac The Queen – Black Heart$ EP