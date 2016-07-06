Dave East “Stove Top,” Boogie “Man Down,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.6.16

Today’s Wired Tracks highlights a pair of songs from newcomers who are quickly becoming the voice of the streets on their respective coasts.

The first comes courtesy of East Harlem native and 2016 XXL Freshman Dave East. His new song, “Stove Top,” highlights a few of his best abilities: punchy, dexterous bars and a vivid depiction of life in the trenches.

Next up is Compton wordsmith Boogie, who along with the announcement of Thirst 48 Pt. 2 (due out in August) delivered its leading single “Man Down.” Noticing the “holes” in your smiles and accompanying snake-in-the-grass demeanor, he calls out the fakes and squares attempting to veer too close to his inner circle.

Stream the aforementioned records and then some in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Boogie – “Man Down”

Ace Hood ft. Rick Ross – “Go Mode”

Fetty Wap – “Shake Dat Azz (Freestyle)”

Willow Smith – “F Q – C #3 – V3”

Ras Beats ft. O.C. & Elzhi – “Knowledge of Self”

Russ – “Off The Strength”

PJ – “Never Notice”

Kembe X – “Boomin”

Pell – “Show Out/Basic Beach”

Homeboy Sandman – “Gumshoe (Remix)”

Money Makin’ Nique – “The Realest Sh*t”

https://soundcloud.com/maffewragazino/hennessy-halal

Maffew Ragazino – “Hennessy & Halal”

https://soundcloud.com/the-doppelgangaz/batterram-feat-your-old-droog

The Doppelgangaz ft. Your Old Droog – “Batterram”

https://soundcloud.com/quentinmiller/did-nothin-w-cj-francis-iv-prod-mxv

Quentin Miller & CJ Francis IV – “Did Nothin'”

J-Payso & Verdé Madera – “Nothing Yet”