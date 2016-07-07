Chris Brown “My Friend,” Jamila Woods ft. Chance The Rapper “LSD,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.7.16

Emotions run high in light of the recent murders of two black men at the hands of police officers: Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. With that in mind, Chris Brown releases a freebie titled “My Friend.”

“This song I released for free for anybody dealing with injustice or struggle in their lives,” Brown tweeted in message that included the heartfelt tune.

Stream Brown’s “My Friend” in Wired Tracks below.

