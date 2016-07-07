CLOSE
Home

Chris Brown “My Friend,” Jamila Woods ft. Chance The Rapper “LSD,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.7.16

Leave a comment

Emotions run high in light of the recent murders of two black men at the hands of police officers: Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. With that in mind, Chris Brown releases a freebie titled “My Friend.”

“This song I released for free for anybody dealing with injustice or struggle in their lives,” Brown tweeted in message that included the heartfelt tune.

Stream Brown’s “My Friend” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Jamila Woods ft. Chance The Rapper – “LSD”

Ty Dolla $ign ft. Tuki Carter – “PWG”

araabMUZIK – Dream World

https://soundcloud.com/cjfly1/sets/twentythree

CJ Fly – “F*ck Up My Day/Deposition/Raising the Bar”

Dyme-A-Duzin – 2 Piece

Termanology ft. Saigon – “We’re Both Wrong”

https://soundcloud.com/reeseswagod/cowboys-n-indians-feat-young-buck-prod-by-supamario

Reese ft. Young Buck – “Cowboys N Indians”

Slim Thug ft. XO – “IDKY”

Fame School – Get Well Soon

Lil West ft. 21 Savage – “WYM”

AraabMuzik , CJ Fly , slim thug , termanology , Tuki Carter , Ty Dolla $ign

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close