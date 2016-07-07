Beyoncé Issues Strong Statement, Calls For Action Against Police Shootings Via Her Website

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to lend her voice to fight against police shootings. She issued a statement via her website and provided links to contact local politicians.

Using a simple black and white color scheme, Beyoncé picked up where her “Formation” video left off demanding that police officers “Stop Killing Us.”

Beyoncé has become more vocal on social issues in recent years. She took a feminist stance on her self-titled 2014 album and then ruffled feathers with her “Formation” video to the point that police began refusing to work security at her concerts in protest.

She closed the message with a call to action:

We all have the power to channel our anger and frustration into action. We must use our voices to contact the politicians and legislators in our districts and demand social and judicial changes. To contact your Congressman or woman click here. To voice protest for Alton Sterling, click here. To voice protest for Philando Castile, click here.

Photo: WENN.com