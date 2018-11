Amber Rose, aka Don’t Call Me Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama or Kanye West’s ex, has a talk show on VH1 titled The Amber Rose Show. The debut episode featured Bronx rapper and occasional Khloe Kardashian smasher French Montana.

That’s about all we gotta say about that.

Clip below. If the spirit moves you, watch the full episode right here.

—

Photo: VH1