Kim Kardashian Exposes Taylor Swift, Dragged To Oblivion

If you had any doubt that Kim Kardashian was Kanye West’s ride or die, do not. Kim done exposed Taylor Swift by revealing the convo Yeezy had with the singer about “Famous,” which she denied occurred.

Kim K told of existence of the footage, and she wasn’t kidding…she shared it on Snapchat.

https://twitter.com/DistinctHype/status/754877093742252032

Yeezy can be seen and heard thoroughly discussing his motives for the infamous lyrics. Taylor even says “that’s really nice” for telling him about.

Wait…

This is the same Taylor Swift who was outraged when the song was finally released, and even used a speech to slander West at the Grammys. What happened?

Needless to say, Taylor Swift’s mentions are looking like Nagasaki. Peep the best of the dragging below and on the flip.

You ain’t got to lie to kick it, Taylor.

https://twitter.com/LouDoncaster_28/status/755014556209016832

Everyone's trying to kill Taylor Swift right now. But I'm starting to believe them. She seems a bit snakey. — Calluxmas (@Callux) July 18, 2016

—

Photo: Twitter

