Lil Boosie Predicts “Another War” If Alton Sterling Killer Cop Doesn’t Get Convicted [VIDEO]

Baton Rouge, La. native Lil Boosie is speaking out about the civil unrest going on in his hometown. He thinks it has the making of a “another war.”

Lil Boosie had some dark predictions for what may happen in his hometown and the United States in general if the police officer who killed Alton Sterling outside of a neighborhood corner store is not convicted.

After seeing a ex-Marine take out three Baton Rouge cops in retaliation for the shooting this past weekend, Boosie feels that the killing won’t stop until people feel that cops are held responsible for their actions.

He tells TMZ:

A lot of people are in their feelings down there. Even the older generation, it’s not just the younger generation, people I’ve been talking to down there, they upset about it. It’s a lot of anger down there. Everybody I talk to when I call home, they mad. It’s just a bad position for a lot of people right now. It’s a bad position for the way we’re feeling down there, it’s a bad position for the police. It’s just all out craziness down there right now. I don’t feel like it’s really gonna stop until they start convicting officers of doing what they’re doing. If they don’t start convicting them of what they’re doing, it’s going to keep on escalating. If that guy don’t get indicted and sent to prison for life, it’s gonna be another war.

Later in the video Boosie admits that he doesn’t have any answers but has been advising people to “calm down.”

