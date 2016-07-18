French Montana “Two Times,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino Rideaux & Dave East “Clarity,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.18.16

Along with “No Shopping,” which featured a Drake verse dissing Joe Budden, French Montana used Saturday’s OVO Sound Radio to premiere his new track “Two Times.” The CDQ arrives today.
The aforementioned records were actually a part of a trifecta of releases from the Bronx rapper, including a proper “Lockjaw (Remix),” featuring Gucci Mane and Kodak Black. While we await the CDQ version of that, listeners can stream French’s “Two Times” in Wired Tracks below.
Photo: Instagram
Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino Rideaux & Dave East – “Clarity”
Prodigy – “Mystic/Live From Bushwick”
OG Maco & Rome Fortune – “YEAH!”
Kid Ink – “GoldenEye”
Zuse – Bullet 2: Banana Clip
Young Buck – 10 Bodies
Chase N. Cashe & BankSkee – “Playing Games”
Ric Wilson – “Soul Bounce”
