French Montana “Two Times,” Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino Rideaux & Dave East “Clarity,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.18.16

Along with “No Shopping,” which featured a Drake verse dissing Joe Budden, French Montana used Saturday’s OVO Sound Radio to premiere his new track “Two Times.” The CDQ arrives today.

The aforementioned records were actually a part of a trifecta of releases from the Bronx rapper, including a proper “Lockjaw (Remix),” featuring Gucci Mane and Kodak Black. While we await the CDQ version of that, listeners can stream French’s “Two Times” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

Nipsey Hussle ft. Bino Rideaux & Dave East – “Clarity”

Prodigy – “Mystic/Live From Bushwick”

OG Maco & Rome Fortune – “YEAH!”

Kid Ink – “GoldenEye”

Zuse – Bullet 2: Banana Clip

Young Buck – 10 Bodies

Chase N. Cashe & BankSkee – “Playing Games”

Ric Wilson – “Soul Bounce”

