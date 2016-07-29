Beyoncé’s Formation Tour Has Earned $123 Million, So Far

If you bought tickets to Beyoncé’s Formation concert when it came to your area, congrats, you just made her even richer. The tour has raked in $123 million since April and it ends in October.

Beyoncé‘s musical risk taking is paying off in a major way. Billboard reports that during the first leg of the tour, Queen Bey hit 21 stadiums and performed in front of sold out crowds in New York City and Chicago, twice. Her Pasadena, Calif. show at the Rose Bowl on May 14 amounted in the highest attendance overall and earned her $7.1 million off that night alone. None of the shows on the North American leg of the tour made less than $3 million.

This will no doubt add to the already bountiful stash that has made Bey and her husband Jay Z the world’s highest paid celebrity couple.

Bey is currently on the European run of the your and will return to America on September 7. If you want to see what stops on the tour are left, you can buy tickets here.