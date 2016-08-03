Drake Says He “Got Something For” Eminem If He Disses Him, Twitter Loses Its Sh*t

Ebro Darden is out her setting napalm-worthy fires. While recounting a convo with Drake, the Hot 97 radio host revealed that Drake has something for Eminem if he drops a diss track his way, as is allegedly rumored.

Drake was puffing his chest about those DMs with Joe Budden.

“Then I told Drake that I heard the rumor was Eminem was going to gear up to come after him,” said Ebro. “And e laughed. He was like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’ He was like, ‘He’d never do that. And if he did, I got something for him, too.'”

Whoa.

Ebro said it was a private condo, but, oh well.

Twitter took this tea and is running rampant with Eminem debates ranging from the validity of white rappers, whether or not Drake is doomed and how Joe Budden is somewhere doing the Birdman hand rub.

Peep Ebro’s reveal below as well as the best from the Twitter peanut gallery on the following pages.

Ebro speaks on his recent convo with Drake about Joe Budden & if Eminem were to diss him pic.twitter.com/BFNMOULkWs — ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) August 3, 2016

Eminem: "You want a verse on this meek?" pic.twitter.com/4gEMZKguKF — Pree di profit pon profit what a prophet am I (@shaunlaflare) August 3, 2016

EMINEM BEEN DOIN GUIDANCE COUNSELOR / NAVY SEAL MONTAGE MUSIC FOR A DECADE STRAIGHT BUT HES GONNA END DRAKES CAREER? pic.twitter.com/U94wwmTldM — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 3, 2016

https://twitter.com/MOURlNHOED/status/760965906801553408

Photo: screen cap

