Ebro Says Drake’s Potential Eminem Diss Was A Joke

Ebro Darden is putting the breaks on the growing chatter that Drake was preparing bars for Eminem as a spinoff from the largely one-sided Joe Budden feud. The radio personality is backing away from comments derived from a private conversation he had with the Canadian superstar, and Drizzy himself seems to be annoyed by the pump fake as well.

As reported this past Wednesday (Aug. 3), Darden jumped all the way out there and shared details of the conversation in where Drake allegedly said, “I got something for him too” in regards growing rumors that Slim Shady had bars on deck. Now, Darden is singing another tune and it appears the whole thing was nothing but jokes between him and Drake.

“It was such a joke and people ran with it… Slow news day. Drake got too much respect for all that…” tweeted Darden in response to Genius’ Rob Markman’s quip that Drake dissing Eminem didn’t seem to make much sense.

Darden followed with, “Facts we was joking…Talked about in jest & fools jumped out the window. I ain’t even think it was a big deal.”

Drake clearly wasn’t amused and posted a photo on Instagram that succinctly summed up his feelings on the entire matter.

Hopefully, fans can expect Drake to fire back at Buddens much in the manner he obliterated Meek Mill in their back-and-forth diss war. Drizzy did have some potent bars for Hot 97, however, and Funkmaster Flex was the main target.

