Jas Prince Talks Cash Money Lawsuit, Says Drake Has More “Rapping” Music To Drop [VIDEO]

This past July, Jas Prince finally reached a settlement with Young Money/Cash Money Records to receive his royalties for hand delivering Drake to the label. But before the settlement was reached Prince sat down with DJ Vlad to explain what’s going on. Or at least as much as he is allowed to talk about outside of court.

In the interview he talks about Cash Money’s impeccable record of not paying people. “Do what’s right,” he says about the label. “They don’t have a good track record of paying people. They should look at that and figure it out.”

He also talked about how “dumb” the Drake vs. Meek Mill beef was as well as the ton of actual “rap” music Drake has on stash. Check out the video below.

Photo: Screenshot