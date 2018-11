LeBron James just secured another bag this afternoon. He announced that he is staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers for $100 million. Twitter is now counting his pockets.LeBron once told us all that while we are criticizing him, he gets to go live his balling ass life while we have to wake up and go to work in the morning.

With this new contract, he just reminded of that again.

Check out what people are saying about LeBron‘s latest check.

When Michael Jordan found out how much money LeBron James will be making. pic.twitter.com/k8U9DsTdzJ — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) August 11, 2016

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »