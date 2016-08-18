Birdman Teams With Apple Music To Produce Cash Money Records Documentary

Collector of lawsuits Bryan “Birdman” Williams is flying above and beyond again as he just revealed a new venture with Apple Music where the streaming service will produce and feature a documentary about him and Cash Money Records.

The news was first revealed in a vague Instagram post that both he and Apple Music Head of Content Larry Jackson shared.

Birdman’s original posted only said that he just pulled off a “power move” with the company but offered no details.

Jackson shared the same picture on his Instagram page joking that he just signed to Cash Money as an R&B singer, but later welcomed Birdman to the Apple Music family and called him a “tough negotiator.”

However, Birdman reposted the photo with a link to an article at Music Business Worldwide with more information.

MBW reports that the “power move” will include Apple Music producing a documentary on Birdman and Cash Money Records. Birdman has hinted at wanting to tell the story about how he and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams built the label but that it had to be the right way. It appears that Apple Music has come up with the money to do it the “right way.”

The deal is the first one of its kind where Apple Music is entering a partnership with an entire label. Up to this point they had only done deals with singular artists including the likes of frequent Cash Money collaborators Future and DJ Khaled as well as Cash Money-signed artists like Drake.

If the deal is to include music, many will be keeping an eye on how this is supposed to work. With artists like Lil Wayne thought to be shareholders in Jay Z’s TIDAL and Cash Money itself distributed through Universal Music, there is sure to be a lot of legal wrangling to take place.

Photo: Instagram