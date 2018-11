Gucci Mane has been releasing a string of video content with Gucci Mane and the latest clip is the “Guwop Home” mini-documentary.

Gucci Mane continues to show his life transformation in “Guwop Home.” In the brief clip Gucci talks about the making of his latest album Everybody Looking and some of the most poignant lyrics he delivered. The video also features commentary from his frequent producer Mike Will Made It.

Check it out below.

Photo: Screenshot