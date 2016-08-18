Danny Brown “Pneumonia,” Young Thug & T.I. “Bobby Womack,” & More | Wired Tracks 8.18.16

Any doubts that Danny Brown’s hiatus came and went with the announcement of his forthcoming album Atrocity Exhibition. From the project, he releases “Pneumonia,” which hits the Internets today.

Backed by production that’s haunting, albeit bouncy, Brown fiddles with a flow scant in its phrasing but effective in its language. His longtime partner in rhyme ScHoolboy Q contributes a few ad-libs to make the cypher complete.

Atrocity Exhibition hits stores September 30 via electronic label Warp Records. Stream Danny Brown’s “Pneumonia” via Wired Tracks below.

