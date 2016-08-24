50 Cent Shares Letter From Big Meech, BMF Series In The Works

BMF, short for Black Mafia Family, became one of the most infamous crime syndicates in the 90s and early aughts via drug trafficking. 50 Cent shared a letter he received from one of its honchos, the currently incarcerated Big Meech, indicating that BMF’s story is coming to the screen.

Led by Detroit natives Demetrius (a.k.a. “Big Meech”) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, at their peak BMF routinely stunted harder than your favorite rapper and even had a billboard in Atlanta. Chatter of a BMF film has been going on for years, with Benny Boom’s name attached to a possible movie back in 2012.

Now it seems like things are moving forward with Power executive producer 50 Cent in the driver’s seat. Originally billed as a film with the working title BMF: Welcome To The South when revealed in 2014, it now seems that it will be a series.

The letter confirms that 50 and producer Randall Emmett’s project has Meech’s full blessing, while any other BMF project that may be in the works is “100% faking.”

Another 50 Cent Instagram post instructs would be actors to be ready with an agent when he reveals auditions will go down for roles.

